YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $79.06

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $79.06 and last traded at $79.11, with a volume of 26515 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.32.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of YASKAWA Electric from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 21st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.07.

YASKAWA Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, sale, installation, and maintenance of systems control and industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Motion Control, Robotics, System Engineering, and Others. The Motion Control provides servo motors, controllers, and alternating current drives.

