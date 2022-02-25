Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.08

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.08 and last traded at $8.11, with a volume of 1248329 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.27.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VWDRY shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 220.00 to 190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Erste Group cut shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 185.00 to 170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.00.

Get Vestas Wind Systems A/S alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 0.97.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment contains sale of onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, and development sites. The Service segment offers service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.