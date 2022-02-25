SUKU (SUKU) One Day Volume Tops $5.42 Million

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. One SUKU coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000646 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SUKU has a market capitalization of $30.40 million and $5.42 million worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SUKU has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00035625 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00109439 BTC.

SUKU Coin Profile

SUKU is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,149,903 coins. SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . SUKU’s official website is www.suku.world . The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

SUKU Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUKU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUKU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SUKU using one of the exchanges listed above.

