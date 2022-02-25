Haven Protocol (XHV) Hits Market Cap of $48.62 Million

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $48.62 million and approximately $363,773.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.99 or 0.00005033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,499.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2,731.13 or 0.06914354 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $107.01 or 0.00270906 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $303.46 or 0.00768274 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00014735 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00068954 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00007902 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $152.78 or 0.00386778 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.58 or 0.00214123 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 24,455,324 coins. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

