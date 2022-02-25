TransferCoin (TX) Hits Market Cap of $2.34 Million

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 25th. In the last seven days, TransferCoin has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. TransferCoin has a market capitalization of $2.34 million and approximately $9.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TransferCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000715 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00025057 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00015319 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004107 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001162 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

TransferCoin Profile

TransferCoin (CRYPTO:TX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,296,433 coins. TransferCoin’s official message board is transfercointx.pw . The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TransferCoin is txproject.io . TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transfer is a new cryptocurrency that will feature a uniquely implemented and decentralized p2p anonymization feature via Proof of Stake protocol extensions. Their decentralized network aims to be a fungible and untraceable digital medium of exchange. Transactions are lightning-fast at just 60 seconds confirmation time.Their main goal is availability on all possible devices and using all kinds of Internet services. Such as email, sms, social networks. Latest Updates Cross-Send was done completely custom by infernoman. (Cross-Send allows you to spend Transfercoin where Bitcoin is accepted.)MAC Wallet Trading. Transfercoin is the first to do this.Full implementation of secp256k1 for ecdsa sig's.Dark features working based off of dash 0.12.0. (Stealth addresses, Darksend, Encrypted Messaging, Masternodes)Staking and Masternodes in the same wallet. (If your running a masternode in your wallet) Masternodes and Staking in an Android Wallet.Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling TransferCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TransferCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TransferCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

