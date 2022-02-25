11,381 Shares in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Bought by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 42,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 31,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPI Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 184,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,971,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $1,860,734.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,814,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MS traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.22. The company had a trading volume of 268,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,007,332. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $167.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.46. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $76.00 and a 12-month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

