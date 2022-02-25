HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $490.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.52 million. HEICO had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.

HEI traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.02. 2,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,388. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.09. HEICO has a 12 month low of $117.06 and a 12 month high of $152.49. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.18%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.29.

In related news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 8,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $1,279,353.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total value of $740,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in HEICO in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in HEICO in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HEICO in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of HEICO by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

