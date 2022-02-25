Homrich & Berg Has $12.43 Million Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Homrich & Berg lowered its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 131,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $12,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 143.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,801,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,014,000 after buying an additional 3,416,740 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,364,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,846,000 after acquiring an additional 45,141 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,406,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,609,000 after acquiring an additional 17,044 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,297,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,294,000 after acquiring an additional 53,665 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,096,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,338,000 after acquiring an additional 17,170 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

HDV traded up $2.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.75. The stock had a trading volume of 22,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,770. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.97. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $89.51 and a one year high of $105.25.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.