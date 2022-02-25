Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) PT Raised to $65.00

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.18% from the company’s previous close.

AXNX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Axonics from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Axonics from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

AXNX stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.64. 22,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,807. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.36 and a beta of 0.42. Axonics has a fifty-two week low of $42.37 and a fifty-two week high of $79.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.22.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $53.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.37 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 47.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.83%. Axonics’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Axonics will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axonics news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 35,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $1,694,298.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO John Woock sold 6,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $301,610.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,930 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,223. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Axonics by 13.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Axonics by 2.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Axonics by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Axonics by 3.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Axonics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

