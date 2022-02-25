Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Receives $310.00 Average PT from Analysts

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $310.00.

BDNNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Boliden AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 315 to SEK 310 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

BDNNY stock traded up $1.16 on Friday, reaching $85.49. 6,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,815. Boliden AB has a twelve month low of $61.51 and a twelve month high of $95.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.76 and a 200-day moving average of $74.38.

Boliden AB engages in the operation of mines and production of metals. It operates through the following segments: Business Area Smelters and Business Area Mines. The Business Area Smelters segment produces pure metals. It consists of the Kokkola and Odda zinc smelters in Finland and Norway, respectively, the Rönnskär and Harjavalta copper smelters in Sweden and Finland, respectively, and the Bergsöe lead smelter in Sweden.

