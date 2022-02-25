Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Summit Materials had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $596.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SUM stock opened at $31.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.25. Summit Materials has a twelve month low of $25.45 and a twelve month high of $41.46.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Summit Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 11,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $546,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,444 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $819,000.

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

