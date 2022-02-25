Analysts Set Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Price Target at $189.43

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $189.43.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDGL. Zacks Investment Research cut Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $92.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.31. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $52.33 and a 1 year high of $142.62.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.88) by $0.10. As a group, research analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,462,000 after acquiring an additional 33,738 shares during the period. Wit LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,484,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 190.8% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 10,106 shares in the last quarter. 77.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

