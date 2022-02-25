Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) to Issue $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th.

Ingersoll Rand has decreased its dividend payment by 99.0% over the last three years. Ingersoll Rand has a payout ratio of 3.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ingersoll Rand to earn $2.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.7%.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $50.33 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand has a twelve month low of $45.01 and a twelve month high of $62.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.33 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.63.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

In related news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $418,180.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,545,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,451,000 after purchasing an additional 539,523 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 279,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,320,000 after buying an additional 99,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $8,239,000. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

