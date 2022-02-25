Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) to Issue $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th.
Ingersoll Rand has decreased its dividend payment by 99.0% over the last three years. Ingersoll Rand has a payout ratio of 3.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ingersoll Rand to earn $2.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.7%.
Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $50.33 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand has a twelve month low of $45.01 and a twelve month high of $62.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.33 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.63.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.
In related news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $418,180.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,545,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,451,000 after purchasing an additional 539,523 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 279,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,320,000 after buying an additional 99,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $8,239,000. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.
About Ingersoll Rand (Get Rating)
Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ingersoll Rand (IR)
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Consider Adding Now
Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.