Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:PINE)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th.

Alpine Income Property Trust has a payout ratio of 5,400.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Alpine Income Property Trust to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.1%.

PINE stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.90. 45,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,474. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $21.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PINE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $86,521.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 167.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 7,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

