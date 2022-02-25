ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. ExlService’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. ExlService updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.350-$5.600 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.35-5.60 EPS.

Shares of EXLS traded up $3.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.39. 360,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,401. ExlService has a 12-month low of $79.60 and a 12-month high of $146.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.95.

In other news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total transaction of $33,322.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter worth about $724,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on ExlService from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.25.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

