Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.75-1.8 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.78. Essential Utilities also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.750-$1.800 EPS.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Essential Utilities from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

WTRG stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $46.41. 9,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,968. Essential Utilities has a 1-year low of $41.11 and a 1-year high of $53.93. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.18 and a 200-day moving average of $48.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2682 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.64%.

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $99,654.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $713,000. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Utilities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

