Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the medical technology company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th.

Teleflex has a payout ratio of 8.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Teleflex to earn $14.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.6%.

Shares of Teleflex stock traded down $3.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $334.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,852. Teleflex has a 12-month low of $289.00 and a 12-month high of $449.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.40.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.07. Teleflex had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $761.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Teleflex will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.64.

In other Teleflex news, Director Andrew A. Krakauer bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $307.23 per share, with a total value of $307,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,965,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFX. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth $2,087,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,769 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

