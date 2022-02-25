Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Gap Up to $15.35

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.35, but opened at $17.85. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition shares last traded at $14.72, with a volume of 4,636 shares.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ENVX shares. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen started coverage on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.36.
About Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX)
Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.
