Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Gap Up to $15.35

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.35, but opened at $17.85. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition shares last traded at $14.72, with a volume of 4,636 shares.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ENVX shares. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen started coverage on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 163,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 66,823 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $770,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.18% of the company’s stock.

About Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

