Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.19 and last traded at C$1.22. 612,880 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,907,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.25.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$2.25 price target on shares of Calibre Mining in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Pi Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining to C$2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get Calibre Mining alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$547.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.