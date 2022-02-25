VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) Shares Gap Up to $15.39

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.39, but opened at $16.58. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF shares last traded at $16.84, with a volume of 619,049 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the third quarter worth about $18,950,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,176,000. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 61,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,639,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 29.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 361,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,956,000 after acquiring an additional 82,612 shares in the last quarter.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

