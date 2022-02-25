Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Albemarle were worth $4,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALB shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. HSBC raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.14.

In other Albemarle news, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $190.80 per share, with a total value of $999,982.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Netha N. Johnson bought 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,172 shares of company stock worth $1,269,127. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle stock opened at $184.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.82 and a fifty-two week high of $291.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $222.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.54.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 145.80%.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

