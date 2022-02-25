The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,452 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.1% of Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 336,111 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $59,078,000 after acquiring an additional 38,919 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,741,785,000 after acquiring an additional 595,313 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,076 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 266.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,068 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $20,226,000 after acquiring an additional 83,671 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.92.

DIS stock opened at $149.40 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $129.26 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $272.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.93, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.57.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

