Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Sells 19,803 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,803 shares during the period. Varonis Systems comprises about 1.4% of Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $8,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 42.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 52.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Varonis Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 40.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

In other Varonis Systems news, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $99,555.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $41.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.20. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $73.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -37.65 and a beta of 1.20.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $126.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.95 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.93% and a negative return on equity of 19.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded Varonis Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Varonis Systems from $66.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Varonis Systems from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.40.

About Varonis Systems (Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.