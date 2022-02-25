Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Position Trimmed by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,891 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,163,116 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $19,568,000 after purchasing an additional 120,643 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean in the third quarter worth $76,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Transocean by 310.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 601,439 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 454,756 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Transocean during the third quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 134,816 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the period. 48.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on RIG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Transocean in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.40.

NYSE:RIG opened at $3.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average of $3.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Transocean Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $5.13.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

