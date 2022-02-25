Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Sells 1,190,417 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 85.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 210,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190,417 shares during the quarter. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF makes up 1.7% of Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $9,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 2,805.8% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,248,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171,333 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 160.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 7,475 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 388,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,390,000 after acquiring an additional 87,711 shares during the period.

KWEB stock opened at $33.95 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.69 and a fifty-two week high of $93.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.17.

