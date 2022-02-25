Brokerages Set LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Target Price at $12.33

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. assumed coverage on LSI Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LSI Industries in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ LYTS opened at $6.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.36. LSI Industries has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $10.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.77 million, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 2.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that LSI Industries will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in LSI Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,044,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,027,000 after buying an additional 12,196 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in LSI Industries by 18.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,228,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,838,000 after buying an additional 191,600 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in LSI Industries by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 839,671 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,760,000 after buying an additional 26,337 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in LSI Industries by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 815,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after buying an additional 27,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC increased its position in LSI Industries by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 503,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 164,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

