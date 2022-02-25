Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Has $7.19 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,493 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 3.3% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth about $593,241,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,906,971,000 after buying an additional 762,224 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 95.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,442,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $838,742,000 after buying an additional 702,734 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Adobe by 1,842.5% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,153 shares of the software company’s stock worth $402,311,000 after purchasing an additional 647,036 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,393,319 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,377,882,000 after purchasing an additional 349,132 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $1,500,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,570 shares of company stock worth $11,624,618 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $670.79.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $2.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $460.97. The stock had a trading volume of 50,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,007,704. The company has a market capitalization of $217.74 billion, a PE ratio of 45.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $416.81 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $516.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $596.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.20. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

