3,783 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Purchased by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 170,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,740,000 after purchasing an additional 19,527 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,641,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $511,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $3,703,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

TXN traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $169.72. 80,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,038,341. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $161.04 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.57. The stock has a market cap of $156.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.68.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

