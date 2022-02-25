Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Buys 61 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 664 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Illumina were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 11.4% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,905,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,801,023,000 after buying an additional 705,288 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,064 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,060,500,000 after buying an additional 81,712 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 2.2% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,536,079 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,028,659,000 after buying an additional 55,303 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 4.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,466,350 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $594,766,000 after buying an additional 65,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its position in shares of Illumina by 16.1% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,227,165 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $580,707,000 after buying an additional 169,934 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 322 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.29, for a total transaction of $122,453.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,322 shares of company stock worth $538,659 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America upgraded Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $419.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $326.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $50.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.92. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $306.66 and a 12 month high of $526.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $401.07.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

