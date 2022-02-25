Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RSM US Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 23,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 71,492 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

SU traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.24. The stock had a trading volume of 207,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,519,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.02. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $30.51.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 6.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.3311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 101.55%.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

