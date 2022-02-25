The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $551.47 Million

Analysts forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) will announce $551.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $550.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $553.32 million. The GEO Group posted sales of $576.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full year sales of $2.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The GEO Group.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.20). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $557.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The GEO Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NYSE:GEO remained flat at $$5.99 on Tuesday. 19,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,869,091. The GEO Group has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $733.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services, GEO Care, International Services, and Facility Construction and Design.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The GEO Group (GEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.