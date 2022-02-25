Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.
SFM stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.51. 57,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,928. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.78. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $31.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.26.
SFM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.20.
Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.
