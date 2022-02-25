Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 39.63% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $145.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE FTAI traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $24.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,155. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a twelve month low of $21.27 and a twelve month high of $34.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.39.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 796,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.93% of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors worth $23,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on FTAI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

