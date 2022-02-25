NiSource (NYSE:NI) Announces Earnings Results

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. NiSource updated its FY22 guidance to $1.42-1.48 EPS.

NiSource stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.58. 105,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,093,109. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. NiSource has a one year low of $21.11 and a one year high of $30.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. NiSource’s payout ratio is presently 83.19%.

NI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group downgraded shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NI. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at about $502,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in NiSource by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 953,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,337,000 after acquiring an additional 200,194 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,381,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,760,000 after purchasing an additional 701,468 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in NiSource by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 672,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,562,000 after purchasing an additional 11,752 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

