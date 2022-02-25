TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th.

TowneBank has increased its dividend payment by 25.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. TowneBank has a payout ratio of 30.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TowneBank to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.2%.

Shares of TOWN stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,715. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.95 and its 200 day moving average is $31.42. TowneBank has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.04.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). TowneBank had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 29.85%. Equities research analysts expect that TowneBank will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TowneBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,834,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,736,000 after acquiring an additional 207,152 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 25,967 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,809,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,165,000 after acquiring an additional 156,374 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the 4th quarter worth $646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

About TowneBank

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

