Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $175.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.24% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Universal Display reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings of 96 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.1%. The company is witnessing solid demand for organic light-emitting diode (OLED) products. Recovery in OLED-based panel adoption across the automotive market and rebound in the smartphone domain are positives. Its strong patent portfolio helps drive royalty and license fees revenues. Synergies from the acquisition of Adesis are bolstering top-line growth. The company's quarterly dividend payout ability is noteworthy. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past year. However, it faces pandemic-induced disruptions, chip shortage and supply chain constraints. Increasing expenses are likely to weigh on the margins. Significant customer concentration from few customers like Samsung and LG remains a persistent overhang.”

Get Universal Display alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on OLED. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $245.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen cut their price objective on Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Universal Display has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.56.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $163.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.31. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39. Universal Display has a 12 month low of $128.21 and a 12 month high of $246.42.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $146.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.63 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 35.03%. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Universal Display will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 202,201 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,477,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 24.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 127,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,427,000 after buying an additional 25,448 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 8.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,204,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,864,000 after buying an additional 90,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,643,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Display (Get Rating)

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Display (OLED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.