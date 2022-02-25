Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases 236,900 Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) by 169.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 376,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Rush Street Interactive were worth $7,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 55.7% during the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,533,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,684 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the third quarter worth about $53,748,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 45.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,648,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,468,000 after acquiring an additional 822,730 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 2.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,334,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,627,000 after acquiring an additional 34,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the third quarter worth about $23,527,000. 18.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RSI opened at $9.74 on Friday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $21.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.31 and its 200 day moving average is $15.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.65 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RSI shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.27.

