Toroso Investments LLC Buys 1,008 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORI. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.67 per share, with a total value of $45,146.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORI opened at $25.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.35 and a 200 day moving average of $25.07. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.18 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 16.42%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

