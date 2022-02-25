Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 46,740 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Gartner were worth $36,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Gartner by 13,031.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,635,242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $496,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,789 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,512,000 after acquiring an additional 10,590 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 2,653.4% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,439,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IT stock opened at $281.39 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.18 and a 52-week high of $368.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.57.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.57. Gartner had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 136.03%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.80.

In other Gartner news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.23, for a total value of $492,301.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.32, for a total transaction of $567,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,540 shares of company stock worth $3,009,725 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

