$484.79 Million in Sales Expected for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) to post $484.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $472.85 million to $494.00 million. Webster Financial reported sales of $300.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 61.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full-year sales of $2.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.23. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 32.29%. The business had revenue of $316.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James upgraded Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.71.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WBS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 13,181 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Webster Financial by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 394,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,055,000 after purchasing an additional 136,664 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Webster Financial by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 253,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after purchasing an additional 40,902 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Webster Financial by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,595,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,149,000 after purchasing an additional 690,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $56.58 on Tuesday. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $45.60 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.28%.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

