Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $15.08, but opened at $15.80. Orion Engineered Carbons shares last traded at $16.08, with a volume of 6,621 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CEO Corning F. Painter acquired 40,000 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $607,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Corning F. Painter acquired 30,000 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.39 per share, for a total transaction of $521,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.29. The firm has a market cap of $970.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.74.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 47.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. This is an increase from Orion Engineered Carbons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 42,963 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,999,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,438,000 after acquiring an additional 73,232 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 44,819 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

