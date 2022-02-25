Alcoa (AA) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Alcoa (NYSE: AA):

2/16/2022 – Alcoa was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Alcoa is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products. “

2/16/2022 – Alcoa had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $78.00 to $88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/15/2022 – Alcoa had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $75.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Alcoa had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $78.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/8/2022 – Alcoa was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/24/2022 – Alcoa had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/24/2022 – Alcoa was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Alcoa is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products. “

1/21/2022 – Alcoa had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $64.00 to $68.00.

1/21/2022 – Alcoa had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $58.00 to $70.00.

1/20/2022 – Alcoa had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $52.00 to $55.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/20/2022 – Alcoa had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $57.00 to $65.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Alcoa had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $62.00 to $68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Alcoa was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Alcoa is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products. “

1/12/2022 – Alcoa had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $65.00 to $75.00.

1/11/2022 – Alcoa was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $60.00.

Shares of NYSE AA traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.14. 68,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,845,273. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 2.39. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $23.64 and a 1 year high of $80.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.10%.

In other news, EVP John D. Slaven sold 28,326 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $2,133,797.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $1,775,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 326,109 shares of company stock valued at $20,224,090 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AA. FMR LLC raised its stake in Alcoa by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after purchasing an additional 605,094 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alcoa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $354,000.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

