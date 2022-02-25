Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Mcdaniel Terry & Co.

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lessened its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Centene were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNC. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in Centene by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Centene by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Centene by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Centene by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $221,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total transaction of $3,985,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,167 shares of company stock valued at $6,013,755 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.28. The stock had a trading volume of 12,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,161,448. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.56. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $58.08 and a twelve month high of $86.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.97 and its 200 day moving average is $72.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.52 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.07%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CNC. Barclays started coverage on Centene in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Centene from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Centene from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.61.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

