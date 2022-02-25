Guinness Asset Management LTD Purchases 1,148 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises 3.0% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $64,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 22.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 2.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 482 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 1.2% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its position in BlackRock by 2.0% during the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 2.2% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLK. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $980.14.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock traded up $5.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $737.72. 5,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,385. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $838.21 and a 200 day moving average of $885.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $670.28 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The company has a market capitalization of $112.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.20.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

