Guinness Asset Management LTD Boosts Stock Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Hubbell accounts for about 1.4% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned 0.30% of Hubbell worth $29,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Hubbell by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,736,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,370,000 after acquiring an additional 313,081 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,118,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,787,000 after purchasing an additional 152,363 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,766,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,165,000 after purchasing an additional 91,093 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,416,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,587,000 after purchasing an additional 112,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,099,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,517,000 after purchasing an additional 196,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HUBB. Mizuho cut their price objective on Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.75.

In related news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total transaction of $1,887,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $213,952.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUBB traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $176.33. The stock had a trading volume of 578 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,136. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $194.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $170.76 and a 52-week high of $212.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.25.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 57.69%.

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

