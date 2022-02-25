Corient Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,340 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Corient Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,991 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DB. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 321.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,114,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,144 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 120.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,912,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,529 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 800.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 895,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,675,000 after acquiring an additional 796,376 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 823.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 861,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,945,000 after acquiring an additional 768,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter worth $8,954,000.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $12.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day moving average of $13.13. The firm has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.28. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $11.53 and a 1-year high of $16.70.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DB. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.20 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €13.00 ($14.77) to €14.00 ($15.91) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €12.20 ($13.86) price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.74.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

