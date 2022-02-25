Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $198,000 Position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 19.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 142,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. 13.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CS. Jefferies Financial Group raised Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 10.40 to CHF 10.60 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 8.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.23.

Shares of NYSE:CS opened at $8.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.96.

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

