Corient Capital Partners LLC Sells 186 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,638 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,385,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Hess by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Hess by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 310,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,216,000 after purchasing an additional 40,785 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Hess by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,143,000 after purchasing an additional 439,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Shares of Hess stock opened at $95.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $61.93 and a 12 month high of $97.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.80. The stock has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 52.92 and a beta of 1.79.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.79.

In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 62,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.65, for a total value of $5,689,647.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 65,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total value of $6,022,878.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 396,146 shares of company stock valued at $36,081,160. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

About Hess (Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.