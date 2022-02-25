National Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,258 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 45.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 144,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,760,000 after acquiring an additional 45,429 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth $11,847,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth $228,450,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 25.1% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 17.4% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 18,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter.

A stock opened at $128.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.47 and a 12 month high of $179.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.68 and its 200 day moving average is $155.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $590,709.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $18,373,168.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,597 shares of company stock worth $19,187,104 in the last ninety days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on A shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.54.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

