Corient Capital Partners LLC Invests $211,000 in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,353 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 150.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 860,502 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $77,239,000 after purchasing an additional 516,800 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in NetApp by 43.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 306,443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,506,000 after acquiring an additional 92,342 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 16.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,191 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in NetApp by 8.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 391,783 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,165,000 after acquiring an additional 31,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in NetApp by 7.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,778,333 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $428,905,000 after acquiring an additional 346,033 shares in the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetApp alerts:

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,219,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 2,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $187,642.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,999 shares of company stock valued at $3,881,776. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTAP opened at $79.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.27. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.83 and a 12-month high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.37. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.54%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTAP. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of NetApp from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.11.

About NetApp (Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.